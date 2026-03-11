<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government is contemplating the formulation of a civil aviation policy of its own, along the lines of those in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil informed the Legislative Council on <br>Tuesday.</p>.<p>An official notification, issued on March 4, exempted the Infrastructure Development, Ports, and Inland Water Transport Department from the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, 1999, in order to acquire the services of the Infrastructure Development Corporation Karnataka (IDECK), to prepare the Civil Aviation Policy, at a cost of Rs 11.08 lakh.</p>.<p>The policy will cover everything to do with the aviation sector in Karnataka, Patil told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Karnataka plans to develop defence electronics, avionics parks.<p>“The team is currently studying the policies of other states, before we decide what should or should not be included in Karnataka’s policy. It’s too early to mention the finer details,” he added.</p>.<p>An official currently working on the policy formulation shared that the process will begin with a thorough consultation. “Post that, we’ll prepare a draft and present it. There will be another consultation held after that. All of this will take at least a minimum of one to two months,” he shared.</p>.<p>The policy will also touch on the much-talked-about second airport proposed in Bengaluru. “This is the first time a comprehensive civil aviation policy is being formulated for the state, which will help in standardising operations,” he added.</p>.<p><strong>Airports in districts</strong></p>.<p>Responding to demands for airports in districts such as Ballari, Koppal and Vijayanagara, Patil told Council, “We are studying the policies framed by Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.”</p>.<p>He emphasised the need for a thorough feasibility study before a decision on constructing an airport in a district was taken. “As long as the UDAN scheme is in place, airports can sustain operations. They will struggle later on. I am not refusing airports to any district, including Ballari. I will arrange a meeting of legislators seeking airports for their respective districts with the Chief Minister,” said Patil.</p>.<p>It was in 2010 that the plan to build an airport in Ballari was first proposed, said Patil. Pointing out that 900 acres were acquired for the airport, he added, “Land was handed over to Chennai-based MARG Srikrishnadevaraya Airport Private Limited, which was tasked with building the airport. But the company did not initiate work on the airport within the stipulated timeframe of two years and the agreement was subsequently cancelled. Tenders were invited last October for the appointment of consultants for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR).”</p>.<p>But the land acquired for the Ballari airport could not be returned, said Patil. “It will be utilised for industrial purposes,” said Patil.</p>