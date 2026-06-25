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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt mulling ordinance route for Khata conversion

Khandre said 97 lakh rural property owners have yet to receive khatas.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 23:46 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 23:46 IST
Karnataka NewsEshwar KhandreKhatas

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