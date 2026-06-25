Karnataka govt mulling ordinance route for Khata conversion

<p>Bengaluru: The state government is planning to promulgate an ordinance on converting ‘B’ Khatas to ‘A’ <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/khatas">Khatas</a> in rural areas, Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre said Wednesday.</p>.<p>Khandre said 97 lakh rural property owners have yet to receive khatas. </p>.<p>“In total, there are 1.5 crore rural assets. Of them, 53.53 lakh have received e-Khatas. This includes 43.37 lakh ‘A’ khatas and 10.16 lakh ‘B’ khatas,” Khandre said, adding that the remaining 97 lakh people will require <br>Khatas. </p>.ARO issues fraudulent 'A' khatas for unauthorised layout in Benagluru's Herohalli; suspended .<p>The government has decided to issue e-Khatas to 65 lakh people out of the 97 lakh as they come under gramthana. “On mission mode, we will issue e-Khatas to them in 100 days,” Khandre said. </p>.<p>However, the government needs to first resolve technical snags in the e-Swathu software. </p>.<p>“Through e-Swathu, there’s no problem with ‘A’ Khatas. But there are technical issues in generating ‘B’ Khatas,” Khandre said. </p>.<p>“The biggest problem with ‘B’ khata is the ‘assessment number’ generated during Khata registration. In 40% of cases, the assessment number isn’t matching with the survey number. Without this match, we won’t know to whom the asset belongs,” Khandre explained. </p>.<p>“Some of these cases involve ‘B’ kharab, which is government land. I’ve asked officials to exclude such ‘B’ kharab lands,” the minister said, adding that an ordinance will be promulgated. </p>