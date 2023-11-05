Karnataka govt mulling partnership with Meta

Bengaluru: Social media conglomerate Meta on Saturday held a Digital Suraksha Summit to highlight their efforts towards ensuring the online safety of its users.
Addressing the gathering, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, revealed that the government is looking into partnering with Meta. “India is witnessing rapid digital adoption. This further creates a need for users to be provided with easy-to-access tools and resources to safeguard their wellbeing online. The government is committed to working with various stakeholders and experts to create an enabling and inclusive digital environment,” he said.
Talking about the ‘breakneck’ speed at which cybercrime is growing, Kharge cited the example of a youngster in his village of Chittapur, Kalaburgi who lost Rs 80 lakh due to online betting. More than cities, online fraud is a growing concern in Tier 2 towns and villages, he added. “Last year, Karnataka lost around Rs 363 crore to cyber frauds. We are anticipating a 150% rise in such crimes next year,” he said. He stressed on the importance of governments being proactive, and not reactive to counter these crimes. He shared that the government is mulling a preferential public procurement policy, geared towards startups and corporations. .
A panel discussion explored pertinent topics like equipping young adults with the right tools to deal with online bullying and negativity, teaching younger users online etiquette, and tackling misinformation.
The panel comprised Irene Manning (head of content development, Digital Nagrik, 1M1B Foundation), Sonali Patankar (founder, Responsible Netism!), Zoha Sanofer (digital content creator) and Manila Carvalho (principal, Delhi Public School - Bangalore East).