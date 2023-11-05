Karnataka govt mulling partnership with Meta

Talking about the ‘breakneck’ speed at which cybercrime is growing, Kharge cited the example of a youngster in his village of Chittapur, Kalaburgi who lost Rs 80 lakh due to online betting. More than cities, online fraud is a growing concern in Tier 2 towns and villages, he added. “Last year, Karnataka lost around Rs 363 crore to cyber frauds. We are anticipating a 150% rise in such crimes next year,” he said. He stressed on the importance of governments being proactive, and not reactive to counter these crimes. He shared that the government is mulling a preferential public procurement policy, geared towards startups and corporations. .