<p>Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Thursday alleged “non-cooperation” from Karnataka for some of the important railway projects. </p>.<p>Somanna, along with Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises HD Kumaraswamy, conducted a window trailing inspection of the Bengaluru-Mysuru railway line by a special train. </p>.<p>Both inspected the modernisation works, funding requirements, facilities and railway tracks at the Settihalli, Maddur, Hanakere, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadarahalli, Pandavapura and Srirangapatna railway stations, according to the railways. </p>.<p>Speaking in Mandya, Somanna alleged that the state was “hindering” railway projects by not providing necessary support, including land acquisition. </p>.'Does not understand the technological changes in the country': Union Minister V Somanna takes a jibe at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah .<p>Addressing the media in Mysuru later, he claimed that the state had “refused” to cooperate on the 142-km Bengaluru (Hejjala)-Chamarajanagar line, which will pass through Kanakapura and Malavalli and cost Rs 1,200 crore. In December 2024, the state wrote a letter refusing to cooperate, he added. He claimed that there has been no cooperation even for the Mysuru–Kushalnagar railway line, though the railways will continue the project. </p>.<p>Somanna promised necessary steps to construct a new railway station in Maddur near the KSRTC bus stand on horticulture department land, adding that railway officials will inspect the site within a week. He said estimates for developing railway stations in Mandya district within six months had been prepared. </p>.<p>He also acknowledged the demand for better bus connectivity and MEMU trains for Mandya, and said meetings were underway. He highlighted that the maximum speed of trains between Bengaluru and Mysuru was increased from 110 kmph to 135 kmph. </p>.<p><strong>Two more MEMU trains</strong></p>.<p>He added that priority is being given to developing cities like Mysuru and Tumakuru as alternatives to Bengaluru, and that two more MEMU trains will soon operate between the cities. The minister stated that five railway overbridges and one railway underbridge had been sanctioned along the Bengaluru–Mysuru route. The ROB at the Channapatna yard (level crossing 47), constructed for Rs 20 crore, will be inaugurated shortly. </p>.<p>This apart, work on the ROB (LC 97) between Srirangapatna and Pandavapura is under implementation for Rs 41.14 crore. The RUB at Nayandahalli–Kengeri (LC 10) worth Rs 33.65 crore and ROBs at Settihalli–Nidagatta (LCs 53 and 56) are at the DPR approval stage. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for four-laning the Bengaluru–Mysuru line, he stated. </p>.<p>Kumaraswamy said requisitions have been received for restoring train stoppages discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that coach augmentation is underway for various trains, and restoring stoppages will be a priority.</p>