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Karnataka govt not giving land, ‘hindering’ railway projects: Somanna

Speaking in Mandya, Somanna alleged that the state was “hindering” railway projects by not providing necessary support, including land acquisition.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 21:06 IST
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Kumaraswamy Somanna and others during a window trailing inspection by a special train from Bengaluru to Mysuru. X/HD KUMARASWAMY
Kumaraswamy Somanna and others during a window trailing inspection by a special train from Bengaluru to Mysuru. X/HD KUMARASWAMY
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Published 09 April 2026, 21:06 IST
Karnataka NewsRailwaySomanna

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