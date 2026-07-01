Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt not in favour of privatisation of power supply: K J George

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre had brought in a law for the privatisation of the power sector in 2003.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 22:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 22:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakapower supply

Follow us on :

Follow Us