Karnataka govt not in favour of privatisation of power supply: K J George

<p>Shivamogga: Energy Minister K J George said that the state government is not in favour of privatisation of the power sector.</p>.<p>Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre had brought in a law for the privatisation of the power sector in 2003. </p>.<p>“Now, they (BJP leaders) are opposing it. But I don’t want to politicise the issue. All five electricity supply companies have already objected to giving the management responsibility to the Tata company. In this matter, the cabinet, headed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, will take an appropriate decision soon,” he said. </p>