Karnataka govt offers Rs 60 crore to 263 startups under its ELEVATE programme

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has seen startups raise $70.1 billion since 2010, fostering among them 45 unicorns, according to Bengaluru Innovation Report 2024, released on Wednesday by the state’s Minister for Electronics, IT, Bt as well as Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Priyank Kharge.

Offering a support of Rs 60 crore to 263 start-ups under the state government’s ELEVATE programme, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to the startup ecosystem. The report also revealed that the Department for Electronics, IT, Bt, has supported 983 startups with a committed fund of Rs 224.06 crores as funding.

“The ELEVATE programme, an Idea2PoC Grant-In-Aid Scheme, has provided grants of up to Rs 50 lakhs to more than 980 startups, with a special focus on women entrepreneurs and deep tech solutions,” Kharge pointed out.

In a reflection of the state’s present push for “Beyond Bengaluru” development, 35% of the 263 startups awarded at the ceremony were from outside Bengaluru. “Initiatives like the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and the Beyond Bengaluru initiative are pivotal in developing IT hubs across the state,” the minister added.