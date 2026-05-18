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Karnataka govt opens CoE for agri innovation in Kalaburagi

The Centre of Excellence will focus on research and development in agri-tech and allied sectors, promotion of AI-enabled agriculture, IoT, robotics, and digital farming solutions.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 17:30 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 17:30 IST
Business NewsKarnataka

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