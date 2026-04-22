<p>Bengaluru: The government is planning to start a college of politics to educate budding politicians about the state’s political history, significant legislative debates and achievements of past chief ministers, speakers and ministers.</p>.<p>Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said this while speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of former minister B Basavalingappa, held at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.</p>.<p>“Most young politicians today are not aware of leaders like Ramakrishna Hegde, K H Patil, and B Basavalingappa. There is a need to educate them,” he said. </p>.Basavanna's principles should be guiding light in everyone's life: Siddaramaiah .<p>“The newly elected legislators should be given training. How many people actually read books?” he asked.</p>.<p>“There is a vast difference between politicians of the past and those of today. The proposed college can help impart knowledge about great leaders and politicians,” he remarked. </p>.<p>Referring to Basavalingappa’s life and work, Horatti said his controversial “Boosa” (fodder) remark in the 1970s, when he was a minister in the Devaraj Urs-led government, had sparked social debate and encouraged people to question inequality.</p>.<p>“He was not just a politician but an intellectual who guided Dalit thought. Whatever portfolio he was given, he would study it thoroughly and speak in the House. He would give clear answers to questions related to his department,” he remembered. Law Minister H K Patil urged the programme organisers to hold the next centenary celebration programme in Dharwad.</p>.<p>B Basavalingappa Birth Centenary Committee and Bengaluru University had jointly organised the programme. </p>