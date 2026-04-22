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Karnataka govt planning college of politics to educate budding politicians

Basavaraj Horatti said this while speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of former minister B Basavalingappa, held at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
EducationKarnataka NewspoliticiansKarnataka Politics

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