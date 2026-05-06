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Karnataka govt plans auto-release of EMD to unsuccessful bidders

The Karnataka State Contractors' Association (KSCA) has slammed the government for not refunding EMDs for years.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:51 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:51 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahMoney deposit

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