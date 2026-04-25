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Karnataka govt plans counselling for engineering courses before NEET results

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said that the delay in announcement of NEET results is delaying the entire counselling process of engineering courses.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 01:12 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 01:12 IST
Karnataka NewsNEETEngineering

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