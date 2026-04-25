<p>Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dr-sudhakar">Dr M C Sudhakar</a> on Friday said that the government is planning to conduct the seat allotment process for engineering courses without waiting for the results of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test </a>(NEET).</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after visiting a KCET examination centre, he said, "We are examining the possibilities of conducting counselling for engineering courses instead of waiting for the NEET results. This will help the students to get engineering seats at the college of their choice."</p>.<p>Meanwhile, sources in the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said that the delay in announcement of NEET results is delaying the entire counselling process of engineering courses.</p>.<p>"Conducting seat allotment for engineering courses before the NEET results will help us to complete the counselling for engineering courses early and it will be helpful even for students who wish only to opt for engineering courses," an official said.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NMC asks medical colleges not to grant leaves on May 2-3.<p><strong>KEA to collect skill lab fee</strong></p>.<p>The minister said that KEA would collect even the skill lab fees, fixed for private engineering colleges where they are allowed to collect up to Rs 20,000, from this year. </p>.<p>"The government had allowed colleges to collect skill lab fees up to Rs 20,000 following the recommendations of former vice-chancellor Karisiddappa. But there are complaints against the college for demanding excessive fees. So, from this year, the skill lab fee will be collected by KEA along with the fees," he said. </p>