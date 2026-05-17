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Karnataka govt plans licence for Jan Aushadhi outlets

The Health and Family Welfare Department now plans to introduce a licence for Jan Aushadhi outlets, allowing them to sell only generic medicines.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:19 IST
IndiaKarnataka

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