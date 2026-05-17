Karnataka govt plans licence for Jan Aushadhi outlets

<p>Bengaluru: The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department found 35 unsafe drugs during recent raids on 230 Jan Aushadhi centres across Karnataka, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao <br>has said.</p>.<p>The Health and Family Welfare Department now plans to introduce a licence for Jan Aushadhi outlets, allowing them to sell only generic medicines. </p>.<p>The deaprtment has also launched a web portal to block drugs that fail to pass the Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) test. On average, about 450 drugs do not pass the quality test every year. In 2025-2026, the department withdrew drugs worth about Rs 1.85 crore, he added. </p>.<p>The portal will track NSQ drugs through batch numbers and automatically lock them to prevent further sale. Stockists will not even be allowed to bill such drugs. The department will also have details of available stock, and drugs will be seized accordingly, he explained. </p>.<p>The portal will provide statewide data, including stock availability, stock-in-hand, quantities and returns to suppliers. </p>.<p>The department is also closely monitoring drugs listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, amid growing concerns over their misuse, the minister said. </p>.<p>A separate portal to curb the misuse of NDPS is also being launched. Under the new portal, retailers will be required to verify patient, doctor and prescription details before dispensing NDPS drugs. </p>