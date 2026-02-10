Karnataka govt plans to roll out suicide prevention policy

<p>Bengaluru: Taking cognisance of the alarming number of suicides reported among students, the Karnataka government is bringing out a Suicide Prevention Policy-2025. Students enrolled at institutions run by departments of education, social welfare, minority welfare, Scheduled Tribes Welfare and backward classes will come under the ambit of the policy, aimed at ensuring timely intervention to help students cope with any kind of crisis.</p>.<p>In the recently concluded session of the state legislature, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa informed the Legislative Council about the policy, the drafting of which is in the final stages. “The Karnataka Suicide Prevention Policy will be rolled out to protect students at schools and colleges under the purview of various government departments, including Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions (KRIES), among others,” said Mahadevappa, replying to a query from Congress MLC Madhu G Madegowda.</p>.<p>Of the 44 students who have died in the past three years at pre-matric and post-matric hostels under KRIES and the Social Welfare Department, some took the extreme step of taking their own life.</p>.Bring Karnataka SC, ST quota hike under Ninth schedule: Rudrappa Lamani.<p>The minister admitted that suicides had been reported in these institutions.</p>.<p>As many as 855 students, including those at institutions of higher learning, in Karnataka died by suicide in 2025 as data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau shows.</p>.<p>Homesickness was among the reasons impelling students to take such a drastic step, opined officials. “The policy focuses on interventions to boost student morale, and to offer regular counselling to prepare them for any situation. Mental health is very important,” said an official.</p>.<p>Mahadevappa also pointed to the ‘Mentor cum Parent-Teacher’ initiative implemented at schools and colleges as part of the government’s efforts to ensure students’ holistic development. The programme entails assigning up to 25 students to a teacher, who is tasked with interacting with each of them regularly and encourage them to share their troubles.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Mahadevappa said, “Every life is precious. This policy will be applicable to all educational institutions, including the private ones.”</p>