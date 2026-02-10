Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka govt plans to roll out suicide prevention policy

In the recently concluded session of the state legislature, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa informed the Legislative Council about the policy, the drafting of which is in the final stages.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 21:03 IST
Karnataka Newssuicide prevention

