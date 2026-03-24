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Karnataka govt policy aims responsible screen time for students

According to the policy, every school is expected to frame a 'digital use policy' and include digital well-being and social media literacy in their curriculum.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 22:54 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 22:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaScreentime

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