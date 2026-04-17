Karnataka govt prioritises drinking water as shortage looms

<p>Bengaluru: While Karnataka is reeling under a punishing summer, the state government Thursday warned of a delayed and deficit monsoon with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directing officials to prioritise water for drinking over irrigation. </p>.<p>"The India Meteorological Department has forecast below-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon this year. While August may see normal rainfall, September is expected to receive less rain," Siddaramaiah said at a review meeting with his ministers and deputy commissioners. </p>.<p>According to the government, 22 districts are likely to receive 'below normal' rainfall during the June-September period. </p>.<p>"With the monsoon likely to be delayed, officials were directed to ensure adequate water availability in reservoirs until mid-July and to prioritise drinking water over irrigation," Siddaramaiah said, according to a statement from his office. </p>.284 villages in Karnataka face drinking water crisis this summer.<p>The chief minister also noted that most districts in North Interior Karnataka are likely to experience more heatwaves than usual between April and June. "District administrations must plan precautionary measures accordingly and take weather forecasts seriously," he said. </p>.<p>A total of 213 taluks and 2,410 gram panchayats face the threat of drinking water shortage this summer. At present, 114 taluks and 598 gram panchayats are experiencing shortage, the CM said. "Drinking water is being supplied to 137 villages through 129 tankers. Additionally, 585 private borewells have been hired to supply water to 515 villages," he said. </p>.<p>Kalaburagi (147 gram panchayats), Bagalkot (114), Belagavi (127), Chikkamagaluru (115), Haveri (138), Mandya (130), Tumakuru (141) and Uttara Kannada (125) districts are likely to face a drinking water problem.</p>.<p>Currently, 27 urban local bodies are facing drinking water shortage, and 95 more have been identified as vulnerable. Water is being supplied to 145 wards through 57 tankers, and 22 borewells have been taken on lease, the government said. </p>.<p>Deputy commissioners have Rs 419.5 crore to ensure drinking water supply, Siddaramaiah said and directed officials to also arrange shade for citizens. He warned that deputy commissioners would be held responsible for any disruption in water supply. </p>.<p>Officials were instructed to respond promptly to public complaints regarding drinking water and to set up control rooms at taluk and ward levels.</p>.<p>The West Asia war may affect fertilizer supply, Siddaramaiah said, and asked officials to prevent hoarding by traders and ensure timely availability to farmers.</p>.<p>Highlights - WATER WOES\n* 22 dists likely to receive 'below normal' rainfall during June-Sept\n* Most dists in North Interior Karnataka likely to experience more heatwaves\n* 114 taluks and 598 panchayats experiencing drinking water shortage this summer\n* 27 urban local bodies facing drinking water shortage\n* 95 more ULBs identified as vulnerable\n* 213 taluks and 2,410 gram panchayats face threat of shortage\n* Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Mandya, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada likely to face drinking water problem</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Reservoir levels dip\nThe cumulative water level in 14 major reservoirs of Karnataka is just 36% of their capacity less than the level on the same day last year. As on April 16 2026 the reservoirs held 322 tmc ft of water against the total capacity of 895 tmc ft. Last year they had 330 tmc ft of water. More worrying is that 11 reservoirs supplying drinking water hold less water than they did last year. </p>