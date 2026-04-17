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Karnataka govt prioritises drinking water as shortage looms

According to the government, 22 districts are likely to receive 'below normal' rainfall during the June-September period.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 00:40 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 00:40 IST
Karnatakadrinking water

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