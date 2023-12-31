Karnataka govt promotes and transfers 37 IPS officers

Dr Chandragupta, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Western Range, Mangaluru is promoted to officiate in the grade of Inspector General of Police and is posted until further orders as Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Bengaluru in the upgraded vacant post. Amit Singh, who was waiting for posting, is posted as DIGP, Western Range, Mangaluru in the downgraded post instead.