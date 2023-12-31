Karnataka govt promotes and transfers 37 IPS officers

Bengaluru: The government on Sunday promoted and transferred 37 IPS officers, including Kamal Pant, Alok Kumar and Seemant Kumar Singh.
Kamal Pant, Director General of Police (DGP), Recruitment, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Director General of Police & Director General, Fire & Emergency Services, Commandant General, Home Guards, Director General, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Director, Civil Defence, Karnataka in the vacant post and is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Director General of Police, Recruitment, Bengaluru.
Alok Kumar, ADGP, Training, Bengaluru is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Special Commissioner, Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (KSRSA), Bengaluru, while Seemant Kumar Singh, ADGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police, Bengaluru is placed in concurrent charge of the post of ADGP, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task force, Bengaluru with immediate effect and until further orders.
Harishekaran P, who was the ADGP and Additional Director General, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services and SDRF, Bengaluru, is now posted as the ADGP and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards & ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, Bengaluru in the upgraded post.
M Nanjundaswami, who was the Additional Commandant General, Home Guards & Ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, Bengaluru, is now transferred with immediate effect as the ADGP and Additional Director General, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services and SDRF, Bengaluru in Harishekaran’s place.
Dr Chandragupta, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Western Range, Mangaluru is promoted to officiate in the grade of Inspector General of Police and is posted until further orders as Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Bengaluru in the upgraded vacant post. Amit Singh, who was waiting for posting, is posted as DIGP, Western Range, Mangaluru in the downgraded post instead.
Dr K Thiyagarajan, DIGP, Eastern Range, Davangere, is promoted to officiate in the grade of Inspector General of Police and will continue as IGP, Eastern Range, Davangere.
Dr Y S Ravi Kumar, DIGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, is transferred and posted as DIGP, Security (Intelligence), Bengaluru in the vacant post.
Dr Divya V Gopinath, Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru, is promoted to officiate in the grade of DIGP and will continue in the same post as DIGP and Director. Vartika Katiyar, Superintendent of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru is promoted to officiate in the grade of DIGP and will continue as DIGP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.