Karnataka govt proposes to spend Rs 43K cr in five yrs to address regional imbalance

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has decided to spend Rs 43,000 crore in five years to redress regional imbalances in the state as per the recommendations of the Prof M Govinda Rao committee report.</p>.<p>Tabling his record 17th Budget on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah noted that the committee had considered the deficit in resource base, economic infrastructure and social infrastructure to divide taluks in the state into four quartiles of ‘most backward,’ ‘more backward,’ ‘less developed’ and ‘developed’ taluks. Each of these quartiles have 59 taluks each.</p>.<p>The Govinda Rao report is the successor to the Nanjundappa Committee report, submitted in 2002, which had identified 114 'backward' taluks (39 'most backward', 40 'more backward' and 35 'backward' taluks).</p>.Bridging the governance deficit.<p>"The recommendations of the committee have been accepted in-principle and our government is committed to implement them in a phased manner from 2026-27. During the current year Rs 4,291 crore have been reserved for this purpose," he added.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah explained that the government was "committed" to the overall development of Kalyana Karnataka, adding that Rs 13,000 crore had been allocated for the development of the region since the Congress came to power in 2023. He explained that an action plan of Rs 5,000 crore would be formulated and implemented for the current year too.</p>.<p>"With a mission of increasing the share of Kalyana Karnataka towards the GSDP, policies will be formulated in various sectors and implemented. For this purpose, a separate planning, policy and data analysis wing will be established,” the chief minister added.</p>.<p>He noted that a knowledge park will be established in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district under the grants by the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB). Incidentally, Jewargi is represented by KKRDB chairman Dr Ajay Dharam Singh.</p>