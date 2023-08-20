Karnataka govt released water to Tamil Nadu for political reasons: Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, alleged that the Congress-led Karnataka state government, despite having less water in the reservoir, is releasing water to Tamil Nadu for political reasons. The government is sacrificing the interests of the people of the state, she charged.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, she said, "Karnataka has received less rainfall. The government is not doing the job of convincing Tamil Nadu that there is no water in the reservoirs. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is part of I.N.D.I.A alliance, and the Congress government is under pressure to release water to Tamil Nadu."

"If water is released to Tamil Nadu, the State will face an acute water crisis. It is not right to sacrifice the interests of the people of the State for alliance. The government is not even vocal enough to tell Tamil Nadu to send a team to check the water-level in the reservoirs of the Cauvery basin," she added.

"The State reeled under drought in 2009 and 2011 when the BJP government was in Karnataka. We tackled it effectively. Now, there is a power crisis during monsoon. The state government should issue a white paper on the electricity generation in the state," Karandlaje demanded.

The Union Mos alleged that funds to Hindu temples and mutts are being stalled. "Mutts are serving the State. It is the duty of the government to extend a helping hand to them. The chief minister should clarify as who has stalled the funds," she demanded.