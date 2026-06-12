Karnataka govt removes nearly 6 lakh ineligible Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government has removed nearly six lakh beneficiaries from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and has recovered Rs 64 crore from bank accounts of ineligible recipients following a statewide scrutiny drive.</p>.<p>Even as the Opposition parties accuse the ruling Congress of finding excuses to exclude beneficiaries, the Women and Child Development department’s records show that the flagship scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 a month to women heads of households, has disbursed Rs 72,000 crore over the last three years.</p>.<p>A pilot study found 1.20 lakh deceased beneficiaries still receiving DBT payments. “On verification, we found 4.5 lakh beneficiaries were deceased and another 1.45 lakh were income tax or GST payees. They were all removed from the GL list,” said a senior official.</p>.'Gruha Lakshmi payments for 2025 not reached families yet': BJP asks Siddaramaiah to clear scheme arrears before exit.<p>Officials said the Finance department shared the Gruha Lakshmi database with the Income Tax and Commercial Taxes departments. The list was synchronised with I-T and GST records to block future payments to ineligible accounts.</p>.<p>While urban deaths are updated automatically on the Kutumba portal, rural records lag due to delayed death certificate uploads. In a meeting with bankers, the department found that bank accounts of the deceased were allegedly misused to withdraw benefits from ATMs.</p>.<p>Karnataka Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority chairperson H M Revanna said monthly village-level reviews will update records and prevent leakages.</p>.<p>The government has recovered Rs 64 crore from banks. A circular has been issued to Panchayat Development Officers to report deaths immediately. Anganwadi workers will inform the department to block beneficiary numbers without delay.</p>.<p>To clean up the rolls, a one-time biometric authentication drive covering 1.23 crore beneficiaries ill be launched across across 17,000 kiosks -- Karnataka One, Bengaluru One, Grama One and Bapuji Seva Kendras -- to capture thumb and iris data and issue authentication certificates at a nominal fee.</p>.<p>“If a beneficiary has died, families can update the new woman head in the<br>ration card and apply afresh. There is no automatic transfer to next of kin,” clarified an official.</p>.<p>Apprehensive over the special intensive revision of voter lists excluding their core voters and guarantee beneficiaries, the Congress has asked people to proactively enrol their names during SIR enumeration or risk forfeiting the guarantees.</p>.<p>Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said: “We will not exclude any one. Verification is to ensure the benefit reaches genuine beneficiaries from our state.”</p>.<p>Opposition leader R Ashoka said the Congress had promised guarantees with “no conditions apply” but was now finding excuses to deny the benefits.</p>.<p>Guarantee panel vice-chairman and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda alleged the Opposition was spreading misinformation.</p>.<p>“We only want to audit the scheme to prevent misuse. I have proposed making life certificate mandatory for beneficiaries.”</p>