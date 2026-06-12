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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt removes nearly 6 lakh ineligible Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries

A pilot study found 1.20 lakh deceased beneficiaries still receiving DBT payments.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 21:42 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 21:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaGruha Lakshmi scheme

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