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Karnataka govt revokes suspension of DGP Ramachandra Rao, reinstates him

According to the official order, the 1993-batch IPS officer has been posted, with immediate effect and until further orders, as Director General of Police (Police Manual).
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsKarnataka News

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