india

Karnataka govt sanctions Rs 25 crore to set up 2,500 coffee kiosks

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the coffee value-chain and promoting economic empowerment through employment generation, said Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 19:36 IST
Published 12 February 2026, 19:36 IST
Karnataka NewsEconomyCoffee

