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Karnataka govt says it is reviewing income limit for ‘creamy layer’

Backward Classes Welfare minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said that the government is examining hiking the annual income limit to Rs 12.75 lakh.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:03 IST
India NewsKarnataka

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