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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt selects 654 road works under Rs 2,000 crore grant

Each work, mostly involving asphalting of neighbourhood roads, costs an average of Rs 3 crore.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 01:05 IST
Karnataka Newsroad projects

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