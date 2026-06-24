Karnataka govt selects 654 road works under Rs 2,000 crore grant

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has announced a Rs 2,000-crore action plan covering 654 road works across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s 28 assembly constituencies.</p>.<p>Each work, mostly involving asphalting of neighbourhood roads, costs an average of Rs 3 crore.</p>.<p>A few Congress MLAs have received the highest allocations, it is learnt.</p>.<p>D K Shivakumar announced the grant after assuming charge as chief minister earlier this month, instructing officials to prepare the action plan in three days.</p>.<p>Based on proposals shared by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the Urban Development Department (UDD) accorded administrative approval on June 18.</p>.DH Interview | 'Metro alone can't solve Bengaluru traffic': KBG defends big road projects.<p>The work involves improvements to roads, drains, footpaths and other allied infrastructure.</p>.<p>The contractors, however, focus only on asphalting the roads while paying little attention to drains and footpaths, <em>DH</em> reported earlier this week after inspecting recently asphalted roads.</p>.<p>The additional grant comes as the corporations have already taken up works worth Rs 2,250 crore, covering asphalting of internal (ward) roads as well as arterial and sub-arterial roads. The corporations have so far achieved less than 15% physical progress due to a shortage of bitumen.</p>.<p>The state government has not made public the list of roads approved in earlier packages, leaving little clarity on whether works are being repeated. Many roads, including prominent stretches, are riddled with potholes.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao told <em>DH</em> that all five corporations selected the roads after consulting elected representatives.</p>.<p>In his first meeting with officials after taking charge as Greater Bengaluru Development Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda questioned the city’s approach to building roads. “Is building a road rocket science? We have to get the basics right. Whatever you do, do it correctly. Prevention is the best cure. It will show that the system can function properly,” he had told engineers.</p>.<p>Questioning why potholes recur year after year, he said the city had fallen into a cycle of building roads prone to damage and then spending public money repairing them.</p>