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Karnataka govt sets rule to streamline litigation

All the departments have to upload case details within 48 hours upon the receipt of any court order or notice.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 23:44 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 23:44 IST
Karnataka Newslitigation

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