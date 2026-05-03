<p>Bengaluru: The state government has set clear deadlines for officials at various levels to bring coordination and accountability in the conduct of government litigation.</p>.<p>In a notification dated April 21, 2026, principal secretary to government, Law, Justice and Human Rights referred to the directions made by Kalaburagi bench of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> to bring reforms.</p>.<p>The government will develop a dedicated digital case tracking module. All the departments have to upload case details within 48 hours upon the receipt of any court order or notice. </p>.SC warns against frivolous litigation, says courts cannot be used to harass or delay justice.<p>Accordingly, the advocate general’s (AG) office will have five days to get copies from the section concerned and send to the department/s party to the case. The notification then provides time for each officer, from receipt section to under secretary and others, including the second round of file movement between the AG office to government and others.</p>.<p>Failure to comply will attract a show-cause notice. Errant officials may face adverse entry in service record, disciplinary proceedings and, in the case of advocates, removal.</p>