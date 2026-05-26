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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt spent Rs 74 crore on 53,000 pilgrims in last 3 years

Kashi yatra and Chardham (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath) are the most sought after pilgrimages from Karnataka.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakapilgrimage

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