<p>Bengaluru: The state finance department, which reports to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, lodged a police complaint Tuesday after a "fake" memo asking all overstaying outsourced employees to leave caused panic within the government. </p><p>There are 96,844 such contractual employees working across departments. </p><p>The March 24 memo, which turned out fake, asked all departments to summarily terminate the services of those outsourced employees -- hired through agencies or based on agreements -- whose term had ended. </p>.Census 2027 | Karnataka to begin self enumeration on April; Rules and key FAQs explained \n.<p>"No such order or official memo has been issued," finance undersecretary M Rajamma said in a statement. She later lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police seeking action against persons responsible for faking the finance department's memo. "The fake memo has created confusion in government departments," she stated in her complaint. </p><p>A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil has recommended that Karnataka should completely end the "outsource" system of employment across the government in a phased manner by March 2028. </p><p>“There are over three lakh vacant posts which are being filled on outsource, insource, daily wage and other ways through agencies. As a result, meritorious candidates are not being selected and the reservation policy as per the Constitution and state laws is not being followed. There's an urgent need to take serious steps to change the system," the sub-committee recommended in November last year. </p>.Launched with fanfare, government cow shelters remain underutilised in Karnataka.<p>Outsourcing of government jobs refers to the process where private agencies and companies hire workers to perform work for a government agency. This system has been criticised for lesser salaries and lack of long-term social security benefits otherwise available to government employees.</p><p>To regulate the mode of employment till the entire system is abolished, and reduce the exploitation of workers, the sub-committee has recommended establishing workers’ services multi-purpose cooperative societies like the one in Bidar. </p><p>The Bidar District Services of Labour Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Ltd ensures that workers get their wages and statutory facilities such as ESI and PF. The society comes under the Bidar Deputy Commissioner, and collects a 1 per cent service fee from workers. </p><p>Also, the sub-committee has recommended the enactment of the Karnataka Outsourced Employees (Regulation, Placement and Welfare) Bill.</p>