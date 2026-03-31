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Karnataka govt spooked over fake memo on ending contract staff services

There are 96,844 such contractual employees working across departments.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 15:26 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 15:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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