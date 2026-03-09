<p>New Delhi: Alleging Karnataka's "apathy" has delayed the execution of the Yettinahole and Mekedatu projects, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday said the state government is providing polluted water to Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts without proper treatment.</p><p>"The state government is responsible for the delay in the Yettinahole and Mekedatu projects. However, the state is blaming the Centre for diverting public attention," he said in the Rajya Sabha.</p>.Kumaraswamy requests Andhra CM to supply Krishna river water to Kolar, Chikkaballapura & Bangalore Rural districts.<p>"During the BJP government headed by Jagadish Shettar, the estimated cost of the Yettinahole project was just Rs 8,000 crore. Now, the project is being executed at Rs 33,000 crore. So far, not a single drop of water has flowed. Even farmers in Sakleshpur in Hassan district, where the project is coming up, have not received any water," he said.</p><p>Highlighting human-animal conflicts in many parts of the state, he said the state government has failed to address this issue.</p><p>He alleged that the state has supplied wastewater generated from Bengaluru to Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts without proper treatment.</p><p>"This has caused severe problems in both districts, as people have contracted diseases due to polluted water. Even crops and vegetables grown using this water have become poisonous and unfit for consumption," he said.</p><p>He urged the Centre to intervene immediately, resolve the issue, and direct the state government to properly treat the water and supply it to lakes in both Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.</p>