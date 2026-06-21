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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt to decide on revival of student polls in colleges this month: CM Shivakumar

He also asserted that no one could stop the Congress government's five guarantee schemes — Shakti, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyoti, Yuva Nidhi and Anna Bhagya.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 16:40 IST
KarnatakaDK ShivakumarIndia Politics

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