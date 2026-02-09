<p>Harihar: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> said that there is a demand to establish a tribal university in the state and the government will examine it and take a suitable decision.</p><p>Addressing media persons at the helipad of Shri Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeetha at Rajanahalli in the taluk on Monday, he also claimed that the state government has no role in hiking Namma Metro fare. In fact the fare was fixed by the metro chief appointed by the Centre.</p><p>He said that there is no role of the government in this. Responding to a question from reporters about Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar going to Delhi to discuss metro fares, he said that he should be asked about this.</p>.Pilot error: CM Siddaramaiah's chopper lands at wrong helipad.<p>Referring to the trade deal between India and US, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bowed down to America's pressure. The agreement between India and America will be unfair to farmers.</p><p>When questioned on Valmiki Nayakas demand to accord ministerial berths to MLAs of the community, he said, "we had not removed the two ministers of the community from the cabinet. (KN Rajanna, M Nagendra) But for some inevitable reasons, they had step down from the post of ministers. He promised that the community's demand to accord ministerial berths to their MLAs would be considered during the cabinet expansion.</p><p>Replying to a query whether Davangere district in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun has submitted his resignation to the chief minister, he said that it is far from the truth.</p><p>On state budget, he said preparations are underway for the state budget and the date for presenting the budget will be announced soon.</p>