Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Karnataka govt to examine and take suitable decision': Siddaramaiah on demand for tribal university in state

The CM also claimed that the state government has no role in hiking Namma Metro fare. In fact the fare was fixed by the metro chief appointed by the Centre.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 16:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 16:44 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahtribal university

Follow us on :

Follow Us