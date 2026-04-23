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Karnataka govt to follow Lyngdoh Committee recommendations on student polls

The announcement was made at the conclusion of a day-long consultation meeting with stakeholders including representatives of various student bodies.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 23:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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