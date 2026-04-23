<p>Bengaluru: The state government will follow the recommendations made in the Lyngdoh Committee’s report on student elections, making changes where necessary to ensure the guidelines are consistent with the prevalent conditions, announced Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar and Minister for Medical Dr Sharan Prakash Patil in Bengaluru on Wednesday.</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026| Student unions, new courses: What it means for higher education.<p>The announcement was made at the conclusion of a day-long consultation meeting with stakeholders including representatives of various student bodies. Pointing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement in the 2026 Budget, representatives of student bodies demanded that student elections be introduced on college campuses forthwith.</p>.<p>The meeting was attended by representatives from NSUI, ABVP, AIDSO, SFI and the student wing of the JD(S). The two ministers lent a patient ear to the suggestions offered by all the stakeholders and assured them of conveying the same to the CM. They further assured those in the meeting that guidelines for student elections would be framed at the earliest.</p>