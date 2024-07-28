Karnataka govt to form committee to help ensure better co-ordination between govt depts

Bengaluru, DHNS: In the wake of IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Labour Minister Santosh Lad airing their divergent views on the bill mandating reservation for Kannadigas in private companies, the state government has decided to constitute a committee to improve communication between different departments.
To that end, the state Cabinet has constituted an inter-departmental co-ordination committee.
A source in the government, confirming the decision to form an inter-departmental panel, said, “When the government mooted a bill to reserve jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, it was criticised by a few lawmakers, including some ministers.”
Senior ministers reportedly expressed displeasure over the lack of co-ordination between departments which led to ministers airing their opinions on the bill in public, during the Cabinet meeting on Friday.
"When such bills are proposed, there should be consultation and co-ordination between all the departments that have something to do with the subject of the legislation. In this case, there should been better co-ordination between the industries, and the IT/BT departments,” the source added.
Following a detailed discussion, during which many senior ministers offered their suggestions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued directions to constitute an inter-departmental committee to avoid such problems in the future.
Published 27 July 2024, 22:55 IST