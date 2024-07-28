Karnataka govt to form committee to help ensure better co-ordination between govt depts

Bengaluru, DHNS: In the wake of IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Labour Minister Santosh Lad airing their divergent views on the bill mandating reservation for Kannadigas in private companies, the state government has decided to constitute a committee to improve communication between different departments.

To that end, the state Cabinet has constituted an inter-departmental co-ordination committee.

A source in the government, confirming the decision to form an inter-departmental panel, said, “When the government mooted a bill to reserve jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, it was criticised by a few lawmakers, including some ministers.”