<p>Bengaluru: In a step towards framing a policy on regulating digital content accessed by children, the Karnataka government has decided to constitute an expert committee.</p>.<p>The decision follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement at a recent meeting with university vice chancellors regarding a proposal to ban the use of mobile phones by children below 16 years.</p>.<p>Sources said the committee will comprise experts from the fields of education, medical, technical and mental health.</p>.<p>Officials from the department of school education and literacy will also be part of the panel. </p>.<p>"The committee is yet to be formed. Once it is formed, the terms of reference will be given to it. Based on the committee report/recommendation, the government will take a final call on imposing mobile ban, restricting social media and various digital content available on the internet which are not age-appropriate for children," said a source.</p>.<p>The expert committee will basically study the ill-effects of mobile phones on children's academics, physical and mental health, among others.</p>.<p>"Several stakeholders, including parents, child rights activists and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, have requested the government to impose mobile ban and also regulate digital content for children," the source explained.</p>.<p>School management associations and parent bodies have welcomed the move, but suggested not to impose a complete ban on mobile phones. Instead, they suggested restricting the use of social media.</p>.<p>BN Yogananda of the Karnataka Private School College Parents Associations Co-Ordination Committee said: "Social media has become a big enemy of children. Instead of going for a complete mobile ban, the government must look at restricting use of social media. Recent decisions taken by the Australian government can be studied and adopted."</p>.<p>The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka advised for a standard operating procedure-based restriction, instead of a total ban.</p>.<p>D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association, said: "It is not possible to control or monitor kids after school hours when it comes to the use of mobile phones and it is being misused more after school hours, and even with support from parents."</p>.<p>Responding to this, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the proposal to ban mobile phones for children below 16 years is under discussion and that there is pressure from parents to go ahead with the proposal.</p>.<p>"The usage of mobile phones is already banned in schools, and yet mobile phones are being misused. There are countries that have banned mobile phones for children, we are looking at similar policies," said Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara, too, confirmed the government's plans to ban mobile phone usage by children."Several countries have already banned mobile phones for children under 16 years after a detailed study. Even the chief minister is thinking on those lines and a final decision will be taken after studying the pros and cons," Parameshwara said.</p>