Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt to inject more value to Kamalapur red bananas

The banana variety, which was accorded the Geographical Indication tag in 2009, is facing an existential threat due to shrinking cultivation area -- In Kalaburagi, it is planted only in 30-40 acres.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 21:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 21:22 IST
Karnataka NewsbananaKamalapur

Follow us on :

Follow Us