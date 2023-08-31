Karnataka govt to order investigation into firecracker godown blaze

District Minister Shivanand Patil said on Wednesday that the government would order a probe on the fire mishap at a firecrackers shop and godown at Aladakatti.
The fire accident at the shop and godown killed four people and injured three on Tuesday.
“I have the information that large quantities of firecrackers were stored at the godown. Also, did not comply with the safety measures. How can a shop and godown of firecrackers be allowed to operate in residential areas? We will order a probe and take stringent action against errant officer/s,” the minister told the reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the spot.
“It’s an unfortunate incident. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of the victims. The government will bear the treatment cost of the injured. We will bring in laws to ensure no such incidents repeat in future,” the minister said.