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Karnataka govt to pay Rs 257 cr to Centre as mitigation cost for Yettinahole project

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had flagged delays and funding gaps in the project.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 22:11 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 22:11 IST
Karnataka NewsYettinahole project

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