<p>Bengaluru: The state government has decided to follow internal reservation for 23,739 of the 24,300 posts approved by the Finance Department across Groups A, B and C. </p>.<p>These 24,300 posts are part of the 56,432 posts that the government has decided to fill up. Since the remaining 561 jobs occur where there are less than 15 roster points, they will be recruited as general SC seats, without implementing internal reservation (all the communities coming under SC will be considered together).</p>