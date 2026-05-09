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Karnataka govt to provide internal quota for 23,379 posts

These 24,300 posts are part of the 56,432 posts that the government has decided to fill up.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 21:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaQuota

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