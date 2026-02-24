<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Karnataka State Rare Diseases Policy would be released shortly. He assured that the government would ensure that no rare disease would be omitted from the purview of the policy.</p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating 11th edition of ‘Racefor7’ conducted by the Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI), recently.</p>.Maintenance of green environment will be critical to public health in Bengaluru: Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>Prasanna Shirol, ORDI co-founder and executive director, said: “Each year, this platform reinforces the urgent need for early diagnosis, equitable access to treatment, comprehensive long-term care, and sustainable policy frameworks that translate intent into real impact on the ground. The rare disease community now looks forward to a time-bound, inclusive, and well-resourced policy that ensures seamless access to diagnosis, treatment, supportive care, and financial protection. This is a critical opportunity for Karnataka to set a national benchmark in rare disease care — and ORDI is ready to collaborate with the government to ensure effective implementation that truly transforms patients’ lives,” he added. </p>.<p>ORDI has been a lifeline for over 15,000 rare disease fighters, providing sustained advocacy, guidance, and a supportive ecosystem to help patients and families navigate the complex medical, social, and financial challenges associated with these conditions. </p>