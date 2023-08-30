Karnataka govt to start teaching Kannada, English in state madrasas

In a progressive development, the Karnataka government on Monday made an announcement that the madrasas in the state will be teaching Kannada and English to students. The move was announced by the Minorities welfare and wakf minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan who said that the subjects will be now taught in all madrasas across the state, a report in The Times of India said.
Khan reviewed the work done by his department and said that the directorate of minorities has been told to adopt proper measures to ensure the subjects are taught in the madrasas where the primary language of teaching is Urdu and Arabic.
A statement from the minister's office said that of the 1,265 madrasas registered with the Wakf Board in the state, the plan is to start teaching the subjects on a pilot basis at 100 madrasas to 5,000 children and then prepare a more detailed plan to ensure the same for all the remaining madrasas in the state, the report said.
The BJP government has previously also aimed at making changing to the education system in the madrasas, both in Karnataka and other states ruled by the saffron party.
"This will not only enhance the knowledge base of students, but also open up new employment opportunities for youngsters," Khan was quoted as saying.
The report also said that Khan's department will increase scholarships for students going abroad for higher studies to Rs 30 lakh from the present Rs 20 lakh.