Karnataka govt to start teaching Kannada, English in state madrasas

In a progressive development, the Karnataka government on Monday made an announcement that the madrasas in the state will be teaching Kannada and English to students. The move was announced by the Minorities welfare and wakf minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan who said that the subjects will be now taught in all madrasas across the state, a report in The Times of India said.

Khan reviewed the work done by his department and said that the directorate of minorities has been told to adopt proper measures to ensure the subjects are taught in the madrasas where the primary language of teaching is Urdu and Arabic.