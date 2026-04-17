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Karnataka govt to strictly implement paid menstrual leave policy, after High Court directive

'I welcome the directive issued by the Karnataka High Court in support of our state government's ambitious menstrual leave policy,' Lad said.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 07:32 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtMenstrual leave

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