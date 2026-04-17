<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government will strictly implement the paid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/menstrual-leave">menstrual leave</a> policy across all sectors at the earliest, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said on Thursday. </p><p>The statement came after the Karnataka High Court recently directed the state government to "strictly and faithfully" implement the menstrual leave policy, pending formal enactment of the proposed legislation. </p><p>"I welcome the directive issued by the Karnataka High Court in support of our state government's ambitious menstrual leave policy," Lad said.</p><p>The state government has taken firm steps to implement the menstrual leave policy comprehensively, and as a model to the country, he said in a post on X on Thursday.</p>.Following recent incidents, Karnataka rolls out trekking SOP with mandatory guides, GPS tracking.<p>"In line with the court's opinion that menstrual leave is a matter of women's dignity, justice, and humane recognition of their lived realities, we will strictly implement the paid menstrual leave policy--equivalent to one day per month, or 12 days per year--across all sectors at the earliest," he added.</p>.<p>The court had said that in the interregnum, it shall be incumbent upon the state to ensure effective operationalisation of the policy through the issuance of suitable guidelines, circulars, and administrative instructions, as may be necessary to secure its uniform, consistent, and rigorous implementation across all sectors.</p>.<p>The court issued the directive while hearing on a petition filed by 41-year-old Chandravva Hanumant Gokavi, who works in a hotel in Mudalgi of Gokak taluk in Belagavi district, before the Dharwad bench, seeking implementation of the November 20, 2025, order of the government providing one-day menstrual leave for all working women. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>