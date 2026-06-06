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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt urged to include Banjara language into 8th Schedule of Constitution

Banjara is a community which has rich culture from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is the only community that has adopted the same language, rituals and costumes.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 18:25 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 18:25 IST
KarnatakaConstitutionLanguageBanjara community

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