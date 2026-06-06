Karnataka govt urged to include Banjara language into 8th Schedule of Constitution

<p>Kalaburagi: Former MP Umesh Jadhav exhorted Lambani community leaders to work hard to exert pressure on the government, demanding inclusion of community's traditional language, Gor Boli, into the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.</p>.<p>He was speaking at the world Banjara literature and cultural conference jointly organised by Santh Shri Sewalal Research and Study Chair, Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation and Banjara Lok Kala Sangh at Ambedkar Bhavan in Gulbarga University on Saturday. </p>.<p>Pointing out that Telangana state has already passed a resolution in this regard in the assembly session and recommended it to the central government, he said: "Karnataka and Maharashtra governments are also thinking in the same direction. We all need to demand constitutional protection for the Banjara language," he added. </p>.Karnataka Ethnographic study on 6 nomadic, semi nomadic communities.<p>Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation Chairman N Jayadev Naik said that the Banjara people in the country are not categorised under the uniform reservation though their population is more than 10 crore. Banjaras are given reservation under scheduled caste in Karnataka, while scheduled tribe in Andhra Pradesh and another category in Maharashtra. Thus, various states have identified Banjaras in a different categories. Efforts should be made to include the Banjara community in the SC list across the country, he urged.</p>.<p>"Banjara is a community which has rich culture from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is the only community that has adopted the same language, rituals and costumes. White in its flag is symbol of peace, while red color is a symbol of sacrifice. Therefore, Banjaras are famous for peace and sacrifice. References of Banjara community can be found in the Treta Yuga and Dwapara Yuga of Hindu mythology. It has continued to preserve its art, culture and language. We should collect our history in the form of a document and provide it to the next generation", he said. </p>.<p>Stressing the need to form a committee at the national level for one caste, one reservation, he said that the community leaders from all states should be included into it to launch united fight for fulfilment of the long-pending demand. </p>.<p>All India Banjara Seva Sangh national president Shankar Pawar said that the community can grow only when it is politically, socially and politically strong. Many forces are trying to divide the community. There is a need for the unity among them, he suggested.</p>.<p>Babusing Maharaj of Pauradevi Shakti Peeth of Maharashtra, Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Shashikant Udikeri, MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu, former ministers Revu Naik Belamagi, Baburao Chavan, Banjara leader Subhas Rathod and others were present.</p>