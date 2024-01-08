Karnataka govt weakening DJ Halli riots case, alleges Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has alleged that the state government was trying to weaken the violence case at DJ Halli and KG Halli (in Bengaluru).
“The government is branding the people involved in these riots as innocents and thereby weakening the case. The Congress is doing appeasement politics,” Joshi said.
“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that Hubballi Hindu activist Srikanth Pujari has 16 cases against him. But in fact, he is not involved even in a single case. Who gave this report to the chief minister and what action will be taken against such individual,” Joshi sought to know.
Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government was spreading fear among the people. He said that there was an “undeclared emergency” in the state. Bommai clarified that he won’t be contesting the Lok Sabha elections.