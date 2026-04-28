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Karnataka govt will operate '108' ambulance service soon: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Minister says the work on setting up of a control room and other facilities required for the ambulance service is in progress.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:34 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 21:34 IST
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