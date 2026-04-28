Karnataka govt will operate '108' ambulance service soon: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

<p>Haveri/Dharwad: In a first of its kind, the State government will operate ‘108’ ambulance services in Karnataka, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said.</p>.<p>Speaking after inaugurating taluk hospital in Shiggaon on Monday, the minister said that the work on setting up of a control room and other <br>facilities required for the ambulance service, is in progress.</p>.<p>“No government in the entire country is providing ambulance services and Karnataka is the first state to do so. The government has taken this landmark decision to ensure quality service to the public during times of medical emergency,” he said.</p>.Transfers: Karnataka govt plans 'taint points' for sub-registrars.<p>Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, Rao said that the government will soon launch teleradiology facility in the state. He said that X-ray and scan reports can be sent through a tele-system, allowing radiologists to review them and furnish their opinions remotely.</p>.<p>He further stated that the recruitment to fill 1,300 posts of hospital staff and 225 specialist doctors will begin soon. </p>