Karnataka govt with five and a half CMs has failed totally: Gaurav Bhatia

Mangaluru: BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Karnataka state government with five and a half chief ministers have failed completely in maintaining law and order situation. "When you indulge in appeasement politics, criminal elements are emboldened," he told media persons.

He said, "Five and a half Chief Ministers in the state are D K Shivkumar who is not bothered on the welfare of people and wants to become CM, Parameshwar, another aspirant for the post of CM, Priyank Kharge is super CM with his father heading Congress, Dr Yathindra and Randeep Surjewala who is commission agent for Congress and ATM machine which is operating from Karnataka and Siddaramaiah is half CM who doesn't work."