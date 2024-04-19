Karnataka govt with five and a half CMs has failed totally: Gaurav Bhatia

Mangaluru: BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Karnataka state government with five and a half chief ministers have failed completely in maintaining law and order situation. "When you indulge in appeasement politics, criminal elements are emboldened," he told media persons.
He said, "Five and a half Chief Ministers in the state are D K Shivkumar who is not bothered on the welfare of people and wants to become CM, Parameshwar, another aspirant for the post of CM, Priyank Kharge is super CM with his father heading Congress, Dr Yathindra and Randeep Surjewala who is commission agent for Congress and ATM machine which is operating from Karnataka and Siddaramaiah is half CM who doesn't work."
"The stabbing of a college student in Hubballi is a clear indication that the law and order situation has collapsed just like the principles and leadership of the Congress," he added.
"The Karnataka government is communal, corrupt and criminal headed by half CM Siddaramaiah. A place will become a safe haven and breeding ground for the terrorist only with the patronage of the government. The Congress party is anti-Bharat, anti-Hindu and pro terrorist," he alleged.
Bhatia urged the Congress to make its stand clear on SDPI extending its support to it in the Lok Sabha election. The spirit of brotherhood and fraternity is violated by the Congress and TMC. While the Congress is synonymous with the dynasty and NDA with the BJP is synonymous with merit.
To a query on impact of guarantee schemes in Karnataka on the Lok Sabha election, Bhatia said that the guarantee schemes have not been implemented effectively and "guarantee cards" issued have expired. The promise of free electricity upto 200 units and 10 kg rice has not been implemented effectively. Instead, electricity fare has been increased by Rs 3. The “art of cheating” is the DNA of the Congress, he said.
On Congress terming Naxals who were encountered in Chhattisgarh as martyrs, he said, "This is the difference between the ideology of the BJP and anti-Bharat Congress party. National security is the top priority of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi."
Terming the Lok Sabha election as defining election in the country, Bhatia said people are fed with the parties spewing venom at people by sowing the seeds of hate.
To a query on Modi failing to visit Manipur, he said that North Eastern states were completely ignored by the UPA. In the last 10 years, PM Modi has visited NE states which have seen all round development, more than 40 times. The Home Minister has visited several times and the golden era of North Eastern states is yet to come under Modi's tenure.
(Published 19 April 2024, 13:09 IST)