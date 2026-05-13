<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>government in Karnataka has withdrawn a 2022 order banning Hijab in classrooms. </p><p>The government issued a fresh order Thursday allowing students to wear, along with prescribed uniforms, “limited traditional and practice-based symbols.”</p><p>The previous BJP government had banned Hijab in a February 2022 order.</p>.Karnataka govt has not taken any decision on Hijab issue: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa.<p>Controversy over the hijab broke out in early 2022 when some Muslim girls were stopped from attending classes because their headgear was not in line with the prescribed uniform. </p><p>The BJP government’s February 5, 2022, order insisted that students should stick to the uniform.</p><p>In March 2022, the Karnataka High Court upheld the order and concluded that wearing the hijab was not an essential religious practice in Islam.</p><p>When the matter went to the Supreme Court, it delivered a split judgement in October 2022 on the validity of the hijab ban, leaving the issue for a larger bench to decide on.</p><p>The hijab controversy in Karnataka made headlines globally. Terror outfit Al-Qaeda’s Ayman Al-Zawahiri used the hijab issue to target democracy in India.</p>.Janivara, Hijab row: Karnataka govt mulls re-exam for students.<p>The decision comes following angry outbursts from Muslim leaders when Congress did not give the Davangere South bypoll ticket to someone from their community. </p><p>Congress’ Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjun won by a thin margin of 5,700 votes, which was attributed to a split in Muslim votes. </p><p>Muslim leaders reminded Congress that the hijab issue, among others, remained unresolved for nearly three years after the party came to power.</p><p>School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa released the fresh order at a news conference along with Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, a Brahmin, and Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, a Muslim.</p>