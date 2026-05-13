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Karnataka govt withdraws BJP-era 2022 order banning hijab in classrooms

The previous BJP government had banned Hijab in a February 2022 order.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 13:11 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka Politicshijab ban

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