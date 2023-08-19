Karnataka govt won’t issue new BPL, APL cards for now

The government will not issue new BPL or APL cards for now, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa said on Friday, declining to state why.
Apparently, the government is wary of additional financial burden if new ration cards are issued.
Addressing a news conference after a review meeting with the officials, Muniyappa said that the government already has 2.95 lakh pending applications for ration cards. Of the pending applications, an estimated 1.50 lakh are for BPL, he said.
“We have directed the officials to verify the applications already submitted and issue cards to those eligible. But new applications will not be entertained,” Muniyappa said.
To avail benefits under the various government schemes, especially some of the Congress’ flagship guarantees, having BPL/APL card is a must.
The online portal to submit new applications was stopped during the Assembly elections as the code of conduct was in place. Even three months after coming to power, the Congress government has not opened the portal.
Sources in the department said that the government is planning to revise the guidelines to issue BPL and APL cards. Therefore, new cards will not be issued for now.
Talking about depositing cash for Anna Bhagya beneficiaries during the month of August, Muniyappa said around 25 lakh beneficiaries whose details were missing last month will get the cash deposited. “We are trying to provide 10 kg rice from next month, but it is still not confirmed as we are still negotiating with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states to buy rice,” Muniyappa said. However the minister said that they will get clarity in the next 10 days.