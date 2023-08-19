Karnataka govt won’t issue new BPL, APL cards for now

Talking about depositing cash for Anna Bhagya beneficiaries during the month of August, Muniyappa said around 25 lakh beneficiaries whose details were missing last month will get the cash deposited. “We are trying to provide 10 kg rice from next month, but it is still not confirmed as we are still negotiating with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states to buy rice,” Muniyappa said. However the minister said that they will get clarity in the next 10 days.