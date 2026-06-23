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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt's AI-powered portal to host private sector jobs

For educational institutions, the platform will offer features including workforce demand forecasting and guidance to prepare mass recruitment drives.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 00:28 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 00:28 IST
Karnataka NewsjobKarnataka government

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