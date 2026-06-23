Karnataka govt's AI-powered portal to host private sector jobs

<p>Bengaluru: The D K Shivakumar administration is building what it says will be “Karnataka’s largest integrated skill and employment” portal to help candidates access the labour market, especially private sector <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jobs">jobs</a>.</p>.<p>The Yuva Udyoga Setu, the employment exchange for private sector jobs Chief Minister Shivakumar announced the day he took charge, will “significantly enhance employment accessibility, reduce recruitment timelines and improve placement outcomes” across the state, according to a concept note <em>DH</em> has accessed. </p>.<p>The note -- drafted by the department of skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood -- is being vetted by the chief minister’s office (CMO). </p>.Reframing the AI jobs debate.<p>“The portal will generate real-time analytics on job demand, sector-wise workforce requirements, placement trends, employer participation and district-wise employment performance, thereby supporting evidence-based policy formulation and workforce planning,” the note states. </p>.<p>The Yuva Udyoga Setu will have three interconnected verticals: job seeker, job provider and educational institutions/universities. The portal promises a “complete recruitment cycle”, which will include employer registration, job vacancy creation, candidate matching, application management, shortlisting and screening, online assessments, interview scheduling, virtual interviews, offer letter generation, placement tracking and post-placement monitoring.</p>.<p>“This would be more than what existing job portals like naukri.com offer as we propose to integrate skill development and other facilitations into it,” a CMO official said.</p>.IT Secretary urges industry to embrace AI, dismisses job disruption fears.<p>Every job seeker will have a digital profile on the portal, which will also offer a resume-builder, AI-based job recommendations, skill assessment, career progression monitoring and personalised counselling. All job seekers will have to undergo Aadhaar-based authentication. </p>.<p>Further, a full-fledged Learning Management System (LMS) will be integrated with the portal. This will come with online/hybrid learning, live webinars, mock interviews, skill badges, AI-driven skill-gap analysis and so on. “This ensures that candidates can continuously upskill and become industry-ready,” the note states. </p>.<p>For educational institutions, the platform will offer features including workforce demand forecasting and guidance to prepare mass recruitment drives. </p>.<p>The portal will also maintain a centralised database of students, job seekers, Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries, skilled workforce, apprentices and alumni of government skill programmes.</p>.<p>“This database will create a ‘Single Skill Identity’ for every beneficiary, enabling tracking of training, certification, employment, wage progression and career growth throughout their lifecycle,” the note states.</p>