Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt's apathy delaying implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in state: Union Minister V Somanna

The Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by the NDA government in 2019 with the aim of providing safe and clean drinking tap water to every rural household in the country.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 15:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 15:34 IST
Karnataka NewsJal Jeevan MissionV Somanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us