Karnataka govt's job roster for internal reservation faces backlash from SC/ST staff body

<p>Bengaluru, dhns: The state government on Wednesday issued a 400-point roster for government jobs to accommodate internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC).</p>.<p>However, the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) was met with opposition from the SC/ST Employees’ Association, which submitted a memorandum to the Dalit ministers in the Cabinet, seeking a new roster system. </p>.<p>The Association claimed that the 400-point roster system would reduce opportunities for the SC community in Group ‘A’, calling it ‘a deliberate attempt’ by some in the DPAR.</p>