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Karnataka govt's job roster for internal reservation faces backlash from SC/ST staff body

They claimed that the 400-point roster system would reduce opportunities for the SC community in Group ‘A’, calling it ‘a deliberate attempt’ by some in the DPAR.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 20:36 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 20:36 IST
IndiaKarnatakaReservation

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