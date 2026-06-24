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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt's proposal to push PU lecturers to teach high school students opposed

The rules would facilitate deputing lecturers from government pre-university (PU) colleges to teach classes 9 and 10 in government high schools.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 17:35 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 17:35 IST
EducationKarnataka

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