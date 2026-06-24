Karnataka govt's proposal to push PU lecturers to teach high school students opposed

<p>Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district PU Colleges Principals Association and lecturers association have strongly opposed the state government's proposed amendment to recruitment rules.</p><p>The rules would facilitate deputing lecturers from government pre-university (PU) colleges to teach classes 9 and 10 in government high schools.</p><p>The opposition comes in response to the draft amendment notification issued on June 18 proposing changes to the Karnataka Civil Services (Pre-University Education) Recruitment Rules, 2013. The amendment seeks to make it mandatory for directly recruited and promoted PU lecturers to teach students in Classes 9 and 10. </p><p>PU Colleges Principals Association president Dr Naveen Shetty K warned that if the proposal is implemented without adequate consultation, principals and lecturers of Pre-University Colleges across Karnataka would launch a protest against the decision of the government.</p><p>State PU Colleges Lecturers Association joint Secretary Vittal A said that the proposal is unnecessary at a time when the State Education Policy (SEP) is still in the implementation phase. "Before taking any unilateral decision, the government should collect opinions from expert committees, lecturers and assess its merits and drawbacks."</p><p>He said policymakers must consider the educational psychology and intellectual development differences between high school and pre-university students before introducing such changes. A joint committee comprising education experts and teaching professionals should be constituted to examine practical challenges and recommend appropriate measures, he demanded.</p><p>He said any reform in the education sector should first ensure uniformity in recruitment procedures, curriculum, and teaching methodologies across government, aided, and private institutions. Implementing a rule applicable only to a limited number of government institutions, without restructuring the broader educational framework, would be contrary to the goal of a uniform education system, he added.</p><p>If the system is implemented, the proposal would force teachers to prepare students for two different public examinations—SSLC and II PUC—simultaneously. Since the teaching methodologies and academic requirements of the two levels differ significantly, ensuring quality instruction for both groups will become difficult, potentially affecting student outcomes, he felt.</p><p>Dr Naveen Shetty pointed out that many lecturers had already qualified through departmental examinations and promotions from the high school level to become PUC lecturers. Requiring them to return to teaching Classes 9 and 10 after promotion would defeat the purpose of the promotion process.</p><p>Another concern raised was the government's practice of deputing lecturers to other colleges for three days a week to balance workload. "Such arrangements disrupt the academic environment in both the parent and host institutions and place additional pressure on students, who would have to complete weekly lessons within a limited number of teaching days."</p>