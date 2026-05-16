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Karnataka govt's Sadhana Samaveshan event preponed to May 19 as bus strike looms

Invitation cards have already been printed. The same invitations are now being used to invite people to attend the programme on May 19 instead of May 20.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 23:23 IST
IndiaKarnatakaKSRTC

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