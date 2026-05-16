Karnataka govt's Sadhana Samaveshan event preponed to May 19 as bus strike looms

<p>Tumakuru: The state government’s Sadhana Samaveshan, a convention organised to mark its three years in office, will be held at the Junior College grounds in the city on May 19.</p>.<p>This development comes in the wake of the proposed indefinite strike call given by the state-owned road transport employees’ union demanding 25% salary hike. </p>.Karnataka bus strike from May 20; Transport unions call for indefinite protest.<p>It is proposed to use more than 2,500 KSRTC buses to bring beneficiaries of various schemes and members of the public from different districts. However, if the transport employees’ strike begins, there could be a shortage of buses, making it difficult for people to attend the convention. As a precautionary measure, preparations are being made to hold the convention a day earlier than originally scheduled.</p>.<p>Invitation cards have already been printed. The same invitations are now being used to invite people to attend the programme on May 19 instead of May 20.</p>.<p>“The programme has been rescheduled a day earlier to ensure that the transport employees’ strike does not disrupt the event. The change has been made as per the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Home and District In-charge Minister G Parameshwara clarified.</p>