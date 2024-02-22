Karnataka govt's temple funds move irks BJP; Cong says saffron party did it in 2011

Taking exception to the move, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said,

"Corrupt, inept #LootSarkaar with its penchant for anti-Hindu ideology in the guise of secularism, has cast its evil eyes on the temple revenues."

"Through the Hindu Religious Endowments amendment act, it is trying to siphon-off donations as well as offerings from Hindu temples and religious institutions in order to fill its empty coffers," he said in a post on 'X.' The Shivamogga MLA said the the government plans to "gobble" up 10 per cent of the temple revenue exceeding Rs 1 crore and 5 percent of those below Rs 1 crore.